Victoria Monét Releases ‘JAGUAR II: Deluxe’, Featuring 10 New Tracks Including “SOS” with Usher

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Victoria Monét has unveiled her highly anticipated JAGUAR II: Deluxe project via Lovett Music/RCA Records. The expanded album builds on her critically acclaimed JAGUAR II with ten additional tracks, including her latest single, “1900s,” which samples both Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” and Anita Baker’s “Caught Up In The Rapture.” The project also features her R&B hit “SOS (Sex On Sight)” with global icon Usher.

JAGUAR II: Deluxe continues to showcase Monét’s genre-blending style with live instrumentation, clever wordplay, and nods to her musical influences. Collaborators include Grammy-winning producer D’Mile, xSDTRK, and Thundercat, among others. The collection highlights Monét’s versatility across R&B, soul, pop, and dance, adding depth to her growing legacy as a leader in contemporary music.

The standout collaboration with Usher, “SOS,” debuted as the #1 Most Added at R&B radio, further establishing Monét as a dominant force in the genre. Fans can also enjoy the reimagined tracks “1900s” and “Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” along with fan favorites like “We Might Even Be Falling in Love (Duet)” featuring Bryson Tiller, now available on streaming platforms for the first time.

You can hear the album here.