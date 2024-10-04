Trans Internet sensation Sidney Starr made headlines during her recent appearance on No Jumper with her partner, Family Matters star Darius McCrary. During the candid conversation, Starr revealed that she underwent bottom surgery, which McCrary generously funded. However, she clarified that the financial support did not come from his Family Matters earnings but rather from his earnings in the Saw franchise. The couple’s discussion highlights their close bond and underscores McCrary’s commitment to supporting Starr in her journey.

“I had the surgery,” Sidney says. “The dick is gone”

“Can I have it?” Adam22 asks.

“Someone paid for it. He paid for it. He paid for it with that Saw money!” she responds.

“The Saw money went to cutting off your cock and balls?” Adam22 asks. You can see the full interview below.