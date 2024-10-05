Last night, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist and New York Times best-selling author Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins hosted the highly anticipated 4th Annual Sno Ball Gala, an unforgettable evening that combined elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy. This exclusive, invite-only event gathered a star-studded lineup of celebrities and influential leaders, all coming together to support Jeezy‘s Street Dreamz Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved youth.

In a heartwarming moment, Jeezy made his first red carpet appearance alongside his oldest daughter, Amra, marking their debut together at the event and adding a special, personal touch to the evening’s celebrations. Among the evening’s high-profile attendees were Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, comedian Mike Epps, rapper T.I., and many more.

The event, held at a private venue, featured an array of luxurious experiences —from gourmet dining to a thrilling live auction. Guests had the chance to bid on exclusive, high-end items, with all proceeds going directly to Street Dreamz Foundation’s initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, and community development for at-risk youth. Comedian Mike Epps had the crowd roaring with laughter as the gala’s master of ceremonies, while DJ Cassidy kept the energy high with a mix of crowd-pleasing hits that had attendees dancing into the early hours.

The night’s real success came from the funds raised, which will further the foundation’s mission to uplift the next generation of leaders. Reflecting on the event, Jeezy stated, “The Sno Ball Gala is about more than just a great night—it’s about creating real change. I’m grateful to everyone who came out, contributed, and helped make this event impactful. Together, we’re giving our youth the tools to succeed and thrive.”

As the 2024 Sno Ball Gala wraps, it solidifies Jeezy’s legacy—not just as a music icon and author, but as a philanthropist devoted to making lasting, positive change in his community.