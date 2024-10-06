Actress Halle Berry is pushing back against her ex-husband Olivier Martinez’s demands to produce financial records in their ongoing child custody dispute, according to In Touch. The actress is objecting to appearing in court later this month and providing extensive financial documents, escalating tensions in what has become a contentious legal battle.

Court documents obtained by In Touch reveal that Berry, 58, is contesting Martinez’s request for her to attend a hearing on October 22, arguing there is no legitimate reason to compel her presence. Berry’s lawyer filed objections, pointing out that Martinez, also 58, has sought to delay hearings multiple times, claiming he lacked the resources to pursue discovery until a court issued a fee order. Despite these claims, Berry’s legal team accuses Martinez of launching an “aggressive and extensive” financial discovery process that they argue goes beyond what’s necessary for post-divorce proceedings.

According to Berry’s recent filing, Martinez demanded documents covering 70 categories spanning multiple years, requests that her legal team calls “overly broad in time and scope.” Berry’s lawyer stressed that her historical financial information has no relevance to the current issues being contested in court, particularly regarding needs-based legal fees.

The filing further alleges that Martinez’s demands are “unduly burdensome, harassing, and a waste of time and resources,” with Berry’s attorney emphasizing that the scope of the requests exceeds the matters at hand. The actress believes she shouldn’t be forced to incur additional legal fees to produce what she deems irrelevant documentation.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez, who finalized their divorce in late 2023, have been locked in a complicated legal battle since then. Their ongoing custody issues, which include financial disagreements, have drawn considerable attention, with Berry fighting to protect her privacy and limit the extent of financial discovery.

As the October 22 hearing approaches, the courtroom drama between the former couple appears far from over, leaving the resolution of their legal battle still uncertain.