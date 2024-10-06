Ayesha Curry’s beloved lifestyle brand, Sweet July, is turning up the heat this October with not one, but two incredible promotions for skincare enthusiasts. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the brand or looking to try it for the first time, these limited-time offers are the perfect opportunity to experience the award-winning Sweet July Skin collection.

Amazon Big Deal Days (October 8-9)

Mark your calendars for Amazon’s Big Deal Days on October 8th and 9th, when Sweet July Skin will be offering a 20% off storewide discount on all your favorite products. This is your chance to snag Oprah’s Favorite Things-winning Day & Night Face Towel Set, The Essentials Set, and the highly sought-after Soursop Vitamin C Serum at a fraction of the price. With powerful tropical ingredients and expertly formulated skincare, these products are designed to refresh and revitalize your skin.

SweetJulySkin.com Exclusive Promotion (October 4-9)

Starting even earlier, from October 4th to 9th, Sweet July Skin is offering 20% off sitewide on SweetJulySkin.com. Skincare lovers can enjoy free shipping on all orders and receive a complimentary satin head scarf with purchases over $70. Known for its use of Caribbean superfoods and tropical fruits such as papaya, soursop, guava, lychee, and banana, Sweet July Skin pairs these refreshing ingredients with powerful actives like niacinamide, glycolic acid, and ferulic acid to deliver glowing, healthy skin.

With these two promotions, Sweet July Skin celebrates Ayesha Curry’s Jamaican heritage, delivering vibrant skincare infused with tropical goodness. Don’t miss out on the chance to indulge in these luxurious products while enjoying incredible savings this October.