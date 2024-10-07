Anthony Hamilton Salutes Black Women On His Latest Single “Queen”

GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum singer, songwriter, producer, actor, author, father, and R&B icon Anthony Hamilton celebrates the immense impact of Black women on his life with his new single “QUEEN.” This single arrives at a significant moment as the nation gears up for a historic election and the possibility of electing the first Black female president.

“QUEEN” is a soulful anthem dedicated to celebrating Black women’s strength, beauty, and resilience. Written and performed by the legendary Anthony Hamilton and produced by Jermaine Dupri, this song is an homage to the QUEENS who have shaped history, nurtured generations, and continue to lead with grace and power. With heartfelt lyrics and a powerful melody, “QUEEN” aims to become a global anthem that resonates with people of all backgrounds, uplifting and honoring the essence of Black womanhood.

About the song, Hamilton comments, “I’m surrounded by QUEENS. I was raised by QUEENS, some who never knew their value or the influence they had on me. It’s not only my duty as a Black King, but my right to celebrate, support and respect them. I was birthed by a QUEEN.”

In celebration of the “QUEEN” release, Anthony Hamilton has also announced the “QUEEN” Remix Contest and is calling on all remixers, producers, and DJ’s worldwide to submit their take on the song “QUEEN” for a chance to have their remix released officially. Additionally, the single will be supported by various “QUEEN” campaigns to include prizes and giveaways throughout the country.