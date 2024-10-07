Last week, everything seemed amicable between Cardi B and Offset, as the two were spotted together at Cardi’s grandmother’s 86th birthday celebration. It looked like the divorced couple, who share three children, were keeping things peaceful. But fast forward a few days, and a fresh wave of drama has fans buzzing—this time over Offset’s unexpected appearance at the same NYC nightclub where Cardi was living her best life.

The incident went down at Dream Hospitality Group’s party at The Stafford Room early Sunday morning. TMZ obtained footage showing Cardi enjoying herself, dancing and vibing to the music, oblivious to any potential drama. But that quickly changed when the DJ gave an unexpected shoutout to Offset, announcing his presence in the building. According to eyewitnesses, Cardi seemed startled by the mention, as fans wondered why her ex was at the same venue.

While Cardi was busy twerking and partying like Offset wasn’t even there, fans noticed the tension, especially since the two exes kept their distance throughout the night. Offset stayed on the opposite side of the room, and despite the club being packed with partygoers, the couple avoided any direct interaction. Eyewitnesses confirmed that Cardi and Offset didn’t arrive or leave together, nor did they hang out while at the event. Their time overlapping at the club was brief, with Offset slipping out solo, leaving Cardi to continue the night without any disruption.

Advertisement

Fans, however, aren’t buying that this was a coincidence. Many have accused Offset of stalking Cardi, questioning why he showed up to the same club she was at despite their divorce proceedings. The speculation comes just weeks after Cardi officially filed for divorce in July, requesting primary custody of their children.

As for the couple’s future, only time will tell, but for now, the tension between the two shows no signs of cooling off. Fans remain divided—some rooting for reconciliation, while others believe the best path forward for both rappers is to keep their distance.