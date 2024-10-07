Cissy Houston, Gospel Legend and Mother of Whitney Houston, Dies at 91

Cissy Houston, the celebrated gospel singer and mother of the late Whitney Houston, passed away at 91. She died peacefully Monday morning in her New Jersey home under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease, surrounded by family, her daughter-in-law Pat Houston confirmed to The Associated Press.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family,” Pat Houston said in a statement.

“Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”

Houston gained fame as a member of the vocal group The Sweet Inspirations, singing backup for legends like Otis Redding and Aretha Franklin. The group also collaborated with The Jimi Hendrix Experience and Elvis Presley. Houston’s powerful vocals featured on hits like “Brown Eyed Girl” and “Burning of the Midnight Lamp.”

After her success with The Sweet Inspirations, Houston launched a successful solo career, recording over 600 songs across multiple genres. She collaborated with icons such as Luther Vandross, Beyoncé, and her daughter Whitney Houston. Houston won Grammys for her gospel albums “Face to Face” and “He Leadeth Me.”

Beyond her music, Houston authored several books, including “Remembering Whitney,” a heartfelt memoir of her daughter’s life and legacy. Houston leaves behind a profound musical influence and a legacy of faith.