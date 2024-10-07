Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, is speaking out against the charges against her son, referring to them as a “public lynching.” Combs expressed her views in a conversation with Page Six.

“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” Janice shared.

“To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

She added, “I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have.

“My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”

