Donald Glover Cancels Tour to Tend to ‘Ailment’

Donald Glover is putting The New World Tour on hold. Speaking on Friday, the artist formerly known as Childish Gambino revealed he is suffering from an “ailment.”

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” Glover shared “After being assessed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked.”

He added, “As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal. My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates.”

Tickets will be returned at the point of purchase.