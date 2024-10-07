feature Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories News Exclusives

GloRilla Brings Nonstop Party Bus Energy For Her New Video “Hollon”

October 7, 2024
Sha Be Allah

GRAMMY-nominated recording artist GloRilla releases the visuals to her newest single, “Hollon,” from her debut album GLORIOUS. Directed by Troy Roscoe, Big Glo is a carefree bus driver who lets anything go during her crazy commute. From passengers having a steamy makeout session to an energized dance sequence amongst those in attendance, Glo’s bus service is the bus service for anybody looking for a ride.


Last month, Big Glo announced her debut album, GLORIOUS. Slated for an October 11th release, the studio album comes after Big Glo trailblazed her way through the music industry with infectious hit records and high-profile collaborations that have won fans around the globe. Fans pre-ordering the album will get two instant gratification tracks, “Hollon” and her summer smash “TGIF.”

