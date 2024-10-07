GloRilla Brings Nonstop Party Bus Energy For Her New Video “Hollon”

GRAMMY-nominated recording artist GloRilla releases the visuals to her newest single, “Hollon,” from her debut album GLORIOUS. Directed by Troy Roscoe, Big Glo is a carefree bus driver who lets anything go during her crazy commute. From passengers having a steamy makeout session to an energized dance sequence amongst those in attendance, Glo’s bus service is the bus service for anybody looking for a ride.

Last month, Big Glo announced her debut album, GLORIOUS. Slated for an October 11th release, the studio album comes after Big Glo trailblazed her way through the music industry with infectious hit records and high-profile collaborations that have won fans around the globe. Fans pre-ordering the album will get two instant gratification tracks, “Hollon” and her summer smash “TGIF.”

