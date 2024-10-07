The legal battle between Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez over custody of their 10-year-old son, Maceo, has taken a heated turn. In a new development, Martinez has requested that the court force the Oscar-winning actress to pay his legal fees—amounting to a staggering $360,000.

According to In Touch, the French actor, 58, is asking for a total of $363,270.59 to continue his custody fight. This sum includes $320,000 for attorney fees, $25,000 for a forensic accountant, $7,500 for a custody expert, and $10,000 for transcript costs. Court documents reveal that Olivier is facing financial hardship and recently had to sell his last expensive watch, a Rolex, for $10,000 in order to hire a new lawyer after his previous legal team quit.

In the court filings, Olivier’s new attorney argued that Halle, who earns significantly more money than her ex-husband, should cover the costs of his legal representation. “Halle earns millions of dollars and likely even more with her upcoming movie release,” the lawyer stated, adding that Olivier has been asking for months for a contribution from Halle to cover his attorney fees, which she has refused. According to Olivier’s legal team, Halle’s refusal is essentially denying him access to justice.

The situation has escalated, with Olivier reportedly borrowing $45,000 to pay his legal fees, in addition to the money he received from selling his watch. He also claimed to have already paid $55,000 to his former attorneys, which he now wants reimbursed by Halle.

The custody battle comes after years of tension following the couple’s divorce. Olivier and Halle, who were married for three years, finalized their split after a lengthy legal process that resulted in Halle agreeing to pay her ex $8,000 per month in child support. Both parents were ordered to attend coparenting therapy, but Halle has expressed frustration over Olivier’s alleged failure to consistently participate in the sessions, which she believes is crucial for their son’s well-being.

Halle, who is also 58, is now seeking sole legal custody of Maceo, claiming she has spent over $200,000 in legal fees, including $55,000 paid to Olivier’s previous lawyers. She has accused her ex of dragging out the proceedings unnecessarily, opting for expensive court hearings rather than alternative dispute resolutions, which she believes would have been more cost-effective.

As the custody dispute continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether the court will grant Olivier’s request for legal fee assistance or side with Halle, who has resisted his financial demands throughout the process.