New Jersey duo It’s Rated R is here to claim their spot at the top, bringing an unapologetic blend of R&B and Hip-Hop that commands the industry’s attention. Composed of rapper Jada and singer Kiara, Rated R is carving a distinct space in the music scene with their innovative sound and fearless approach to storytelling.

Since their debut, Rated R has delivered high-energy hits, including “Breakfast In Bed” “Tonight,” and most notably “Bad Guy,” each building on their reputation together for crafting authentic, boundary-pushing music.

With “Bad Guy,” they continue to prove that their art is not just about explicit content but unapologetic vibes and a commitment to creating music that resonates across settings—whether it’s bumping in clubs or playing on personal playlists.

Adding to their growing success, Rated R recently performed on the ‘After Hours NYC‘ show, captivating audiences with a high-octane live set by the iconic Madison Square Garden that highlighted their undeniable chemistry. Their performance on the show reinforced their status as rising stars, bringing their music directly to fans and further expanding their influence.

“We are all about creating music that breaks boundaries. We achieve this through unique storytelling and high-energy performances. We’re excited for everyone to join us on our journey!”

With their latest string of releases, the duo once again showcases their ability to captivate listeners, pushing the limits of what R&B and Hip-Hop can be. As their momentum continues to grow, It’s Rated R is a name to watch, and their sound is impossible to ignore!

