Giant Music recording artist Tay B today released his new studio album, “You’re Welcome,” executive produced by acclaimed rapper and songwriter Lil Baby. The album, available HERE, features a dynamic blend of seventeen high-energy anthems accompanied by infectious hooks including his new standout single “I’m Knowing.”

With “You’re Welcome,” Tay B is ready to captivate audiences once more, bringing his unique style and energy to the forefront of the industry. The album not only showcases his artistic evolution but also elevates Tay’s lyrics to new heights with the exceptional production quality from Lil Baby. In addition to his gritty single “ALL TEN,” released last month featuring Lil Baby, the album boasts features from Tee Grizzley, Rob 49, 42 Dugg, Skilla Baby and Babyfxce E.

As Tay B continues to push boundaries and redefine his sound, fans can expect a mix of hard-hitting beats and introspective lyrics, reflecting his personal journey and the realities of life in Detroit. Tay B’s authenticity resonates deeply, making each track not just a song, but an experience that connects with listeners on multiple levels. The album promises to be a celebration of resilience and creativity, inviting both old and new fans to join him on this exciting musical journey.

