Lil Durk Announces New Album ‘Deep Thoughts,’ Drops “Monitoring Me” Video

Grammy-winning, chart-topping hip-hop superstar Lil Durk today announces his highly anticipated ninth studio album, Deep Thoughts, on October 18 via Alamo Records. He heralds the LP with the release of a brand new track and visual,“Monitoring Me.”

“Monitoring Me” stands out as classic Durk. He bulldozes the 808-driven soundscape with bold and braggadocious bars. In between a hypnotic, paranoid piano loop, he takes back control and disregards any and all opposition, “I ain’t ever seen you do nothing.” Directed by Jerry Production, the accompanying visual matches the track’s high-octane energy. Durk takes over a gas station and performs from on top of a roof, his trademark charisma and style on full display.

“Monitoring Me” comes hot on the heels of the recent banger “Turn Up A Notch.” Beyond stacking up millions of streams and YouTube views, “TUAN” earned widespread critical acclaim. XXL named it among “The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week“.

These new tracks foreshadow what’s to come on Deep Thoughts. With a reputation for unparalleled honesty, Durk opens like never before and delivers an epic straight from the heart.