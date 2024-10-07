Miami Beach Planning to Rescind Diddy’s Key to the City

Photo credit: Steven Gomillion

Diddy has already lost the key to New York City but will also lose his honor in Miami Beach. According to TMZ, Miami Beach officials are in the final steps of rescinding Diddy’s Key to the City.

The exact cancellation of Dddy’s honor is currently in the air with the threat of Hurricane Milton this week. Diddy was awarded the key by Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine in 2015 at the Revolt Music Conference.

In June, Diddy returned New York City’s Key to the City following a request from Mayor Eric Adams.

Advertisement

Mayor Adams expressed deep concern over a video involving Cassie, prompting him to ask for the prestigious honor back. TMZ obtained letters sent to Diddy’s offices in New York and Los Angeles, detailing the Mayor’s dismay over the incident.

After Mayor Eric Adams stated he would check into revoking Diddy’s key to New York City, the city council urged him to do so.

In case you missed it, in 2023, Diddy received the key from Mayor Adams, who now states he was “deeply disturbed” by the video.

“The committee and team have never rescined a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be,” Adams said to Pix11. “We are taking everything under analysis and the team will come back to me with a final determination.”

In a statement to TMZ, council member Sandy Nurse says, “Mayor Adams should immediately revoke Diddy’s key to the city. As an abuser, Diddy lost his right to have such an honor and should be held accountable for his actions. Mayor Adams should set the example and take it away.”

Council Member Shaun Abreu added, “Mayor Adams should snatch back Diddy’s key and slam the door behind him. We won’t be missing you.”

Cassie’s lawyers respond to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ apology video posted today:



“That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.” pic.twitter.com/4QxhJjrdXO — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) May 19, 2024

2016 footage from the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles shows Diddy beating Cassie in the hotel’s hallway.

In the video released by CNN, Diddy is seen running down the hotel hallway in a towel to catch Cassie as she attempts to leave in an elevator. Diddy throws Cassie to the floor by her neck, followed by kicks, stomps and an attempt to drag her down the hall by her hood.

Cassie attempted to use a hotel phone, but Diddy pushed it to the ground again. Later in the video, he throws a vase at the singer.

Cassie’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, released the following statement: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”