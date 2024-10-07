Rap diva Nicki Minaj’s Miami stop on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour on Sunday night (Oct. 6) saw an unexpected guest in the audience—her ex-boyfriend, Safaree. Social media quickly lit up with videos showing the rapper enthusiastically enjoying the concert, rapping along to some of Nicki’s biggest hits. Dressed in a denim vest and matching jeans, sunglasses, and holding a drink, Safaree was clearly in high spirits.

But check this out, in one video, Safaree can be seen in the crowd passionately reciting the lyrics to “FTCU” alongside other fans.

What’s more, in another clip, he addresses the camera, saying, “I’m loving the Gag City Tour. Wassup?”

As expected, his appearance at the show sparked a variety of reactions from fans, given the couple’s highly publicized relationship, which lasted from 2003 to 2014. Nicki is now married to Kenneth Petty, but Safaree seems unfazed by the chatter. After the concert, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to make it clear that he holds no grudges: “I’m proud no cap… a lot of y’all will never understand but there is no malice in me… I’m proud,” he wrote.

Get this, many of Safaree’s fans praised his mature approach. One user commented, “I love the fact he doesn’t let his ‘hatred’ towards his ex hold him back from giving Nicki Minaj her flowers. Maturity is real.” However, others criticized Safaree’s presence at the show, calling it inappropriate. One critic remarked, “No MALICE? You went on a whole press tour spreading lies about you writing for her, disrespected her every chance you got… what you’re doing is stalk-ish and obsessive, but I get it. Like imagine fumbling a woman like this?”

As for the tour itself, Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour: Gag City Reloaded began on September 4 in Philadelphia, supporting her December 2023 album, Pink Friday 2. The album features popular tracks such as “Everybody” with Lil Uzi Vert, “FTCU,” “Needle” featuring Drake, and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The 21-city tour will conclude on October 11 with a special homecoming show in Queens.