Rich Forever Trio Drops Tracklist for ‘Rich Forever 5’ Album

October 7, 2024
Shawn Grant
unnamed (10)

Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch—collectively known as Rich Forever—have officially announced the tracklist for their upcoming project, Rich Forever 5. The trio, known for their electric chemistry and shared affinity for fame, fortune, and flexing, has made a significant mark on the rap scene with their collaborative ventures. The new 15-track album, arriving October 11th via Rich Forever Music/Create Music Group, promises to be packed with energetic anthems and signature bravado.


Highlighted singles include the playful “Rich & Reckless” and the Cole Bennett-directed “Big Dawg,” both showcasing the trio’s unique personalities. Rich Forever 5 also boasts features from Trippie Redd, with production by OG Parker, OZ, Cassius, and more. This marks their first joint project since 2019, and fans can expect a dynamic return that reaffirms each artist’s star power while delivering a unified, high-energy sound.

unnamed (11)
Sleep In Baguettes (Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, Jay Critch)
Here (Famous Dex, Jay Critch)
I Like Those (Rich The Kid, Jay Critch)
Lobster (Rich The Kid, Jay Critch)
Never Forget (Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, Jay Critch)
Going Up (Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, Trippie Redd)
Every Blog (Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, Jay Critch)
Don’t Even Know Y’all (Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, Jay Critch)
Big Dawg (Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, Jay Critch)
End of Story (Rich The Kid, Jay Critch)
No Better (Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, Jay Critch)
Ain’t Hearin’ Ya (Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, Jay Critch)
Rich & Reckless (Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, Jay Critch)
Real Sisters (Rich The Kid, Jay Critch)
Standard (Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, Jay Critch)