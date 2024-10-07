Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images



LeBron James continues to break new ground as he enters his 22nd NBA season. On Sunday night, during the Lakers’ preseason game against the Phoenix Suns in Palm Desert, LeBron and his eldest son, Bronny James, made history as the first father and son to play together in an NBA preseason game.

The father-son duo share the court for the first time together! 👏 pic.twitter.com/93hC7k64gK — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2024

The memorable moment occurred as the Lakers opened the second quarter, with LeBron and Bronny standing side-by-side on the court. This historic event offers a glimpse of what could come during the regular season, with the duo potentially officially taking the court together as early as October 22, when the Lakers face the Timberwolves.

WOW THAT WAS SURREAL!! 🥺🥺🥺🙌🏾🙌🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 7, 2024

During the first half, LeBron contributed 19 points, and Anthony Davis added 17, helping the Lakers build a 69-57 halftime lead. Despite leading by as many as 16 points, the Suns rallied in the fourth quarter to win 118-114. Phoenix’s bench, led by Josh Okogie (15 points), outscored the Lakers’ reserves 76-42. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal struggled from the field, combining for just 29 points on 31% shooting.

The game marked another milestone in LeBron’s legendary career, and fans are eagerly awaiting the father-son duo’s regular-season debut.