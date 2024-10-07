Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Liberty secured their place in the 2024 WNBA Finals with a 76-62 victory over the Las Vegas Aces, winning the series 3-1. Sabrina Ionescu, bouncing back from a career-low four points in Game 3, led the way with 22 points and five 3-pointers in the series-clinching win. Breanna Stewart filled the stat sheet for New York with 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks, while Jonquel Jones added 14 points. Rookie Leonie Fiebich contributed 11 points and seven rebounds, finishing as a plus-28 in 28 minutes.

The Aces, aiming for a historic three-peat, saw their 12-game home playoff win streak snapped. Despite the loss, unanimous MVP A’ja Wilson delivered a strong performance, leading the Aces with 19 points, ten rebounds, and five blocks.

With the win, the Liberty return to the WNBA Finals for the second straight year and sixth time in franchise history, now just three wins away from their first-ever WNBA championship. As the No. 1 seed, they will host Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (8 PM ET, ESPN).

