The Connecticut Sun kept their WNBA Finals hopes alive with a 92-82 win over the Minnesota Lynx, tying the series 2-2 and setting up a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday in Minneapolis. Connecticut dominated the second half, outscoring Minnesota 25-13 in the third quarter to take control, followed by a 24-19 advantage in the fourth to secure the win.

Tyasha Harris, who had been limited in the semifinals due to an ankle injury, made a stunning comeback, scoring a team-high 20 points with four 3-pointers. DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas each added 18 points, with Thomas also dishing out a game-high 11 assists. DiJonai Carrington contributed 15 points off the bench, while Marina Mabrey chipped in 10.

The Liberty, who clinched their Finals berth, will have to wait until Tuesday to find out their opponent for the championship round. Game 5 between the Sun and Lynx is set for 8 PM ET on ESPN2.

