Teyana Taylor is winning these days and now, the R&B songstress turned actor just secured her next major film role in RIP for Netflix, according to a report from Deadline

RIP, will have Taylor starring alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in what has been announced as a crime thriller. Taylor, known for her standout performance in A Thousand and One, will join a cast that also includes The Flash star Sasha Calle, alongside the previously announced Damon and Affleck. Like we said, winning.

Much of the project is under wraps but reportedly RIP is “set around a group of Miami police officers whose circle of trust begins to weaken after they find millions of dollars in an abandoned home.”

“As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question–including who they can rely on,” according to Deadline.

Behind the camera, RIP, is produced by Damon and Affleck’s Artists Equity and will be directed and written by Joe Carnahan, with Affleck and Damon serving as producers through their Artists Equity banner. They will be joined by Dani Bernfeld and Luciana Damon as producers, while Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran will act as executive producers. No release date has been announced yet.

Get this, in addition to RIP, Taylor has several other high-profile projects on the horizon. She will star in Tyler Perry’s Straw alongside Taraji P. Henson, Glynn Turman, and Sherri Shepherd, as well as in Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair, featuring Niecy Nash Betts.