The Weeknd Kicks Off 2024 Australia Leg of ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour

Naomi Rahim / Getty Images

Diamond-certified global superstar The Weeknd launched the 2024 Australia leg of his record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Tour with two back-to-back shows at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The concerts featured opening performances from Anna Lunoe, Chxrry22, and Mike Dean, before The Weeknd captivated fans with hits like “After Hours,” “I Can’t Feel My Face,” “Starboy,” “I Feel It Coming,” and “Save Your Tears.”

Naomi Rahim / Getty Images

In addition to the tour, The Weeknd has announced Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final chapter of his album trilogy, following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). This project promises to bring the trilogy to its creative climax, intertwining existential themes that have intrigued fans since the album teasers were released.

The Australia leg continues with two upcoming shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, marking the latest milestone in a tour that has seen over 3 million attendees and more than 60 sold-out stadium shows across North America, Europe, the UK, and Latin America.

Advertisement