If you were wondering when Vice President Kamala Harris is going to do more interviews, well, stop wondering. The democratic presidential nominee is set to embark on a media tour this week, featuring a series of high-profile interviews ahead of her trip to the West Coast as early voting begins. According to a senior campaign official, Harris will appear on a variety of major platforms, including interviews with radio host Howard Stern, late-night host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, and the hosts of The View.

Get this, in addition to these interviews, Harris will also be featured in a previously announced segment on 60 Minutes, airing Monday, and a guest spot on the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, which will be released on Sunday.

This what looks like a bonafide media blitz, the move reflects the campaign’s strategy to engage targeted audiences through a mix of local media, radio shows, and podcasts. However, these upcoming appearances are expected to reach much larger audiences. The View and The Late Show draw millions of viewers daily, Howard Stern has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, and Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy, commands a massive social media following.

What’s more, later in the week, Harris will shift focus to key swing states. She will head to Nevada and Arizona, where she will take part in a Univision town hall in Las Vegas on Thursday, followed by additional campaign stops. On Friday, she will travel to Arizona to encourage early voting, which starts in the state on Wednesday.

Listen it’s crunch time. With roughly four weeks until Election Day, polling indicates a tight race between former President Donald Trump and Harris. A Decision Desk HQ/The Hill polling average shows Harris with a slight lead in battleground states such as Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, while Trump holds a narrow advantage in Arizona and Georgia.