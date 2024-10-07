VP Kamala Harris to Appear on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to return to CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this Tuesday, October 8, marking her first late-night interview since securing the Democratic presidential nomination in August. The appearance will be her seventh on The Late Show, with her most recent visit occurring in March 2023. Harris originally appeared on the show in 2018 as a U.S. senator from California.

This Tuesday’s interview will come just a day after Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, makes his late-night debut on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, October 7. As the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, Walz will be making his first-ever appearance on a late-night program.