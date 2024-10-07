Lupe Fiasco recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning. While speaking with SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway, Lupe Fiasco discussed what happened to his supergroup with Pharrell & Kanye West, Child Rebel Soldier, his career success and more.

Sway Calloway: I always wanted to ask you about Child Rebel Soldier.

Lupe Fiasco: Why you keep bringing up these contentious-

Advertisement

Sway Calloway: Is that contentious?

Lupe Fiasco: It’s kind of contentious.

Sway Calloway: I didn’t know that was contentious.

Lupe Fiasco: Not for reasons that you think. Me and P are cool. Me and Ye are cool. It’s just that the fans feel betrayed.

Sway Calloway: Because the project never happened?

Lupe Fiasco: Yeah, but then they blame me and it’s like, it ain’t my fault. It’s the two richest niggas in the group. Y’all putting it on the poorest nigga in the group to bring this across the finish line. Right? P eating caviar, golden sandwiches. Ye is stitching up two different Rick Owens coats to wear in the shower type shit. I’m trying to corral these two. God damn. Your question though. I cut it off. I’m sorry.