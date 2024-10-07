Bad Boys franchise alumni, Michael Bay and Will Smith are reportedly in discussions to collaborate once again on a new action blockbuster. This time they’re taking their talents from South Beach to Netflix.

According to exclusive reporting from Deadline, the super star actor and iconic action director Michael Bay, who first worked together nearly 30 years ago on the original Bad Boys, are set to reunite for Fast and Loose, a new project in development.

Here’s more on the reported synopsis:

Advertisement

Fast and Loose “follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.”

The screenplay for the film was penned by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bemmer, and Eric Pearson.

Story time … Smith and Bay’s original collaboration came in 1995 with Bad Boys, a film that helped propel both of their careers to new heights. Smith went on to star in the subsequent Bad Boys sequels, as well as other major films like the Men In Black series and numerous other blockbusters.

Bay who is also a prolific commercial director, continued to direct several action-packed films, including Armageddon, The Island, and the first five Transformers films.

Get this, for Will Smith, this new project follows the success of Bad Boys for Life, the latest installment in the franchise, which grossed $400 million worldwide. After recently stepping away from the thriller Sugar Bandits, Fast and Loose is expected to be his next major project.

Behind there camera, the film will be produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch for 87North, along with Will Smith. Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki from Westbrook Studios are in talks to produce, while Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson will serve as executive producers for STXfilms. Barry Waldman is also attached as an executive producer.

As expected, at this time, there are no details regarding a potential release date or when production will begin but hey, we are all patiently waiting for what is sure to be a number one Netflix blockbuster.