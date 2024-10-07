Rapper Your Old Droog has been making waves on his current ‘Movie‘ promo tour, with fans and critics alike hailing it as one of the greatest hip-hop performances they’ve ever witnessed. Known for his gritty NYC baritone flow, sharp punchlines, and vivid storytelling, Droog has captivated audiences at every stop, solidifying his reputation as a hip-hop force to be reckoned with.

Entering the scene a decade ago, Droog has steadily built a legacy, garnering respect from both fans and peers. Often described as “your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper,” his raw lyrical prowess and distinctive voice have set him apart. But beyond his lyrical skill, it’s his high-energy stage presence that has elevated him into the ranks of the great performers. Droog’s live shows feature a perfect balance of hard-hitting bars, personal anecdotes, and his impeccable enunciation, creating an immersive experience that leaves a lasting impression.

Currently on the West Coast leg of his tour, Droog is promoting his new album Movie, which has already garnered widespread praise and is being dubbed a classic. Movie takes listeners on a journey through Droog’s life, offering heartwarming and introspective glimpses into his world. With standout tracks like “Grandmothers Lessons,” which is in the running for a Grammy nomination, and the entire album being considered for Best Rap Album, Droog’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down. There’s even a rumored album in the works with legendary producer Madlib, which has fans excited with anticipation.

Your Old Droog’s Movie is now available worldwide, and if his tour is any indication, it’s an album that hip-hop fans won’t want to miss. Droog is currently tearing down stages across North America, and if you haven’t seen him live yet, this is the show to catch.

Remaining Tour Dates:

9/24/24 – Boston, MA – Sonia (tickets)

9/25/24 – Washington, DC – DC9 (tickets)

9/26/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Silk City (tickets)

9/28/24 – Toronto, ON – Adelaide Hall (tickets)

10/6/24 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Other Side (tickets)

10/8/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge (tickets)

10/10/24 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre (tickets)

10/12/24 – Seattle, WA – Barboza (tickets)

10/15/24 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar (tickets)

10/16/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo (tickets)

Don’t miss out on what many are calling one of the best hip-hop tours of the year!

CLICK HERE AND HERE to catch Your Old Droog clips.