6ix9ine Agrees to New $6M Record Deal, But There’s a Catch

Somebody still believes in Tekashi 6ix9ine. The controversial and embattled rapper has signed a new record deal with Kartel Music, reportedly for over $6 million.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine will record a new album with Mexican regional artists and tour across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America.

The rainbow-haired rapper will earn $1 million for a 10-song album and $250,000 for each show of a tour, resulting in nearly $6 million in earnings.

But there is some fine print. In accepting the deal, 6ix9ine agrees to sidestep legal issues and digital beef while also avoiding arrest.

But just last month, Tekashi 6ix9ine decided to use his drama to generate some views, and this time, it involves his former flame, singer Yailin La Mas Viral. The troubled and now wanted Brooklyn rapper dropped “Repuesta,” a diss track, along with a video yesterday (Sept. 4) aimed at an ex-girlfriend and fellow artist, Yailin La Mas Viral and the ‘Get The Strap” rapper goes in on his former lover.

Even though all of the lyrics are in Spanish (and can understood in depth by those who speak the language), the visual for Repuesta (which means response) gives viewers 6ix9ine’s perception of the rocky relationship between the two artists. Also, Tekashi, known for his flamboyant wear and hairstyles, toned it down this time, donning a black suit while casually spitting his verses instead of his signature screaming style.

The visual includes footage of the rapper and Yailin La Mas Viral when they were still together. The duo dated throughout 2023 before ending things in August. Footage also includes 6ix9ine interacting with Yailin La Mas Viral’s son, whom she shares with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA. The relationship publicly went sour when it was reported that 6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges back in January after Yailin’s mother made a report.