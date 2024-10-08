A$AP Rocky Photographed by Rihanna for New W Mag Cover Shoot

W Magazine unveiled the cover for its latest issue, Volume 5: The Originals, featuring Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky. In a special collaboration, his partner, megastar and business mogul Rihanna, shot the cover. This unique pairing has fans buzzing as the couple continues to make waves in the fashion and entertainment industries.

In the story, Rocky reveals how he knew Rihanna was the one: “I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected…”

Rocky also highlights Rihanna is one of the sources of support, stating: She knows when to hold it down. I think we both have our niches, our things that we do that we’re good at. She could never be a great dad, because she’s a great mom…And I could never be a great mom, because I’m the greatest dad in the whole wide world.”

