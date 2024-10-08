adidas Basketball Unveils Dame 9 “Solar Red” Colorway Inspired by Damian Lillard’s Enduring Legacy

Today, adidas Basketball introduces the Dame 9 “Solar Red” colorway, continuing Damian Lillard’s successful partnership with his signature shoe line. The bold “Solar Red” design celebrates Lillard’s long-standing relationship with adidas, a collaboration that began at the start of his career. Like Dame’s resilience on the court, adidas’ 75-year history reflects an unwavering commitment to performance.
Accompanying each colorway drop, adidas will release a campaign film that embodies “Dame Time”—a mindset defined by unmatched focus, drive, and determination. In the latest film, Let Him Cook, Lillard’s internal monologue appears to reflect on his adidas legacy, but he’s really just grilling for family and friends, showcasing that it’s always “Dame Time.”
The Dame 9 boasts innovative features, including a lightweight build (14.5 oz), a reinforced nubuck toe cap for durability, and adidas’ Lightstrike cushioning for enhanced mobility. Additional elements like the Total Torsion system, internal Lycra bootie, and strategic grip provide superior support and agility.
Retailing for $120, the Dame 9 “Solar Red” will be available on adidas.com, select adidas stores, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Kids Foot Locker starting October 10, 2024.