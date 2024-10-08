Big Sean Inspires at PepsiCo and Pensole Lewis College Event, Debuting Student Capsule Collection at Black Footwear Forum

On Friday, September 27, 2024, PepsiCo and Pensole Lewis College (PLC Detroit) partnered to present a groundbreaking event at the Black Footwear Forum in Detroit. The event featured Detroit-native and cultural icon Big Sean, who led an inspiring fireside chat on design, mentorship, and the significant role of Black creatives in the future of the industry.

The highlight of the evening was the debut of PLC’s first-ever student capsule collection, showcasing Baiyinah Ings’ award-winning design. Ings, the winner of PepsiCo’s four-week masterclass, unveiled her innovative collection, which will be available for purchase on PLC Detroit’s website in November.

This collaboration is part of PepsiCo’s ongoing 3-year partnership with PLC Detroit, aimed at increasing representation in the design industry by empowering Black designers. PepsiCo continues to support the next generation of creatives through resources and apprenticeships, helping PLC students gain real-world experience.

Attendees at the event had an exclusive opportunity to view Ings’ designs and purchase them in person, celebrating the culmination of a masterclass that focused on Pride, Legacy, and Culture—core values of PLC Detroit.

The capsule collection will be available online starting in November, marking a milestone in PepsiCo and PLC’s commitment to amplifying Black brilliance in design and innovation. Stay tuned for more updates on this inspiring partnership.