As new shocking details emerge in the sprawling legal cases against Sean “Diddy” Combs, attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 120 individuals with allegations against the music mogul, has shared significant updates regarding the hotline established for potential victims. The hotline was created to assist those who have experienced alleged harm, and the volume of responses has been overwhelming.

The breakdown came about in an interview with Law & Crime Network, Buzbee described the surge of calls following his announcement of the case. “When I made an announcement that I was going to pursue these cases, the floodgates really opened,” Buzbee shared on Wednesday (Oct. 2). “In about a 10-day period, we received approximately 3,200 calls. After our press conference on October 1, that number grew to 12,000.”

Get this, these calls came after Buzbee disclosed that he would represent 120 individuals, both men and women, who have brought forth allegations against Combs. One of the most troubling claims involves a young boy, who, according to the allegations, was invited to New York City to audition for a record deal. Buzbee explained, “Other young individuals were present for the same purpose. All of them were minors. The allegations suggest that this individual [the young boy] was harmed by Sean Combs and others present at the studio under the false promise of a potential record deal.”

Buzbee, is no stranger to this world. He has extensive experience in handling cases of this nature, notably represented multiple women who brought claims of misconduct against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson. As a result of those allegations, Watson faced suspension for 11 games during the 2022-2023 season and was fined $5 million.

What’s more, new concerns have surfaced about the involvement of other prominent figures. One of the attorneys working on this case, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, disclosed that footage featuring a high-profile individual may have been recorded without their knowledge.

“There have already been tapes circulating in Hollywood,” Mitchell-Kidd said during an interview on NewsNation’s Banfield. “One person contacted me in possession of such a video, attempting to shop it around. They reached out to see if the individual in the video wanted to buy it before it became public knowledge.”