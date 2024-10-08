Iman Shumpert Shuts Down Amber Rose Dating Rumors

Iman Shumpert is extinguishing rumors of a romance with Amber Rose. TMZ tracked down the former NBA star and asked what was up with their beach rendezvous, which Shumpert detailed as just friends hanging out.

“We went to College Hill together,” Shumpert said, referencing their BET reality show. “Any other time, y’all would’ve just let us eat, but I get it.”

Rumors ramped up following Shumpert’s divorce from Teyana Taylor. This past summer, Shumpert was ordered to pay Taylor a one-time seven-figure lump sum and $8,000 per month in child support as part of their divorce settlement. This week, Shumpert took to Instagram to share a comedy skit that poked fun at his financial obligations.

Advertisement

In the skit, Shumpert’s car is repossessed, and the person taking the vehicle laughs about his hefty $1 million payout to his ex-wife. Adding to the humor, Shumpert wears a T-shirt with the phrase “I found love and all I got was this T-shirt” printed on the front. The post has sparked reactions from fans and followers, showcasing Shumpert’s lighthearted approach to the situation.

Watch the skit below.