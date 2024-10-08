In celebration of its 20th anniversary, MF DOOM’s 2004 classic, MM..FOOD, lauded for its seamless blend of humor, wit, and social commentary that ushered listeners into a bizarre world of food-related metaphors, has been fully repackaged with all new artwork by Sam Rodriguez. The MM..FOOD (20th Anniversary Edition) vinyl and digital deluxe editions will be available on on November15th via Rhymesayers Entertainment.

The digital deluxe version of MM..FOOD will feature the original tracklist plus rare remixes of “One Beer” and “Hoe Cakes” by Madlib, Jake One and Ant, along with unreleased MF DOOM interview clips. Today, you can hear one of the remixes featured on the digital deluxe edition of the album, “One Beer” (Madlib Remix).

A limited deluxe edition of the 20th anniversary vinyl is also available exclusively via MF DOOM’s site, gasdrawls.com. The MM..FOOD deluxe 2xLP picture disc vinyl is housed in a 12″ tip-on case-wrapped matte gatefold jacket with anti-scratch lamination treatment and silver foil stamped numbering. The deluxe vinyl also includes a bonus 7″ picture disc vinyl featuring the rare original version of “Kookies” as well as the Just Blaze remix, housed in a custom kraft paper pastry sleeve with plastic window, and a QR code sticker linking to an MM..FOOD Diner AR experience.

Additionally, the long out-of-print classic “Hoe Cakes” 12-inch vinyl will be reissued with its original artwork, now pressed on a “bug juice blend” colored vinyl. The 12-inch single includes “Hoe Cakes,” “Potholderz” (feat. Count Bass D), and the “Hoe Cakes Remix” produced by Ant, along with instrumentals for all. Taking its name from the sweet, hot water cornmeal patties whose origins can be traced back to pre-colonial America, “Hoe Cakes” is one of DOOM’s finest and most delightfully strange moments on wax.