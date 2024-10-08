Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to Induct Spike Lee and More Superfans into James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery

Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has confirmed the induction of four new NBA SuperFans into the prestigious James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. The 2024 class includes iconic filmmaker Spike Lee, actor Billy Crystal, legendary actor Jack Nicholson, and real estate developer Alan Horwitz, a fixture at Philadelphia 76ers games.

Named after businessman and renowned NBA fan Jimmy Goldstein, the SuperFan Gallery was established in 2021 to honor the league’s most dedicated and recognizable fans. These individuals have consistently shown their passion and support for their teams, becoming staples courtside at NBA games for decades.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for October 13, where Lee, Crystal, Nicholson, and Horwitz will be celebrated for their unwavering loyalty to the sport. Fans and basketball insiders are eager to see these four honored for their contributions to the NBA’s vibrant fan culture.

