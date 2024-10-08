feature featured Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories News Exclusives

Rich Homie Quan’s Family Releases Posthumous Album ‘Forever Going In’, Contains 35 Unreleased Songs

October 8, 2024
Sha Be Allah

Rich Homie Quan’s family and team have released the late rapper’s first posthumous album, a 35-song, full length studio album entitled Forever Going In.


The album was announced on IG last week and was accompanied by a note that appeared to be written by Quan himself. “34 songs listed ironically that’s my age I. bonus 1 extra, because tomorrow will forever be a celebration! My GIF to my fans!”

Forever Going In includes “Song Cry”, which dropped on the day of Quan’s memorial services, with the video featuring old footage of the ATL rapper and scenes from his funeral. The album contains collaborations with 2 Chainz, Lil TJay, Plies, Sukihana, Skilla Baby and more.

