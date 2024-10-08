After undergoing a mandatory open heart surgery, Houston Hip Hop legend Brad “Scarface” Jordan gave an optimistic update to his fans about his current health condition, giving his thanks while recovimg from a procedure that he says “could’ve went either way”.

“6wks ago I underwent open heart surgery, to be upright and smiling today shows you that God aint nothing to play with,” he wrote alongside a photo of him looking both happy and dapper at the Grandmaster Awards in Las Vegas this past weekend.

Back in August, Face posted a pic of himself in a hospital bed in one of Houston Methodist Hospital’s facilities with several machines and nodules attached to his body. The former Def Jam South president didn’t disclose why he was hospitalized, but wrote in the caption, “Ouch… [three prayer hands emojis] Grateful.”

In celebration of his latest health prognosis, Scarface made an appearance at the Paid In Full Foundation’s Grandmaster Awards in Las Vegas, where the Geto Boy was honored alongside Hip Hop pioneers Kool Moe Dee, Grandmaster Caz and Roxanne Shanté.