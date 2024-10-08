Sexyy Red Teams Up with Ed Hardy for Exclusive Capsule Collection

Sansho Scott/@sansho

Rising rap star Sexyy Red is making her mark in fashion. She teamed up with Ed Hardy for an exclusive capsule collection that launched on Friday. The collection features seven new items: bikinis, mesh dresses, a sarong, and a bold “Sexyy Red 4 President” tote bag.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Sexyy Red shared her excitement: “In St. Louis, we been rockin’ with Ed Hardy way back then. I’m excited to get to work with one of my favorite brands, plus we snapped on every piece!”

The collection is available for pre-sale at edhardyswim.com, allowing fans to grab these exclusive looks early. This launch follows the announcement of her upcoming Sexyy Gloss line, showing the rapper’s swift move into entrepreneurship.

With a blend of street style and bold designs, Sexyy Red’s collaboration brings a fresh take to Ed Hardy’s iconic brand, celebrating her hometown roots and signature flair. Fans eagerly await what the rising star does next as she expands her creative empire.