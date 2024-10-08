The baseball world is saddened after confirming the news of the passing of pitching icon Luis Tiant, who was known for his signature, almost turnaround windup, passed away today at his home in Maine according to a statement from Tiant’s former team, the Boston Red Sox.

“Luis had the kind of unforgettable presence that made you feel like you were part of his world,” said Red Sox principal owner John Henry in a statement. “He was a pitcher with incredible talent, accomplishing so much with a style uniquely his own. But what truly set Luis apart was his zest for life, embracing every moment with an infectious spirit, even in the face of his many challenges. He channeled everything into his love for the game and the people around him. He was magnetic and had a smile that could light up Fenway Park. Luis was truly one of a kind and all of us at the Red Sox will miss him.”

The Cuban-born hurler spent 19 seasons in the majors, finishing with a career record of 229-172 with a 3.30 ERA, pitching for Cleveland (1964-69), Minnesota (’70), Boston (’71-78), the Yankees (’79-80), Pittsburgh (’81) and the Angels (’82). The three-time All Star never made it to Cooperstown, but the son of Negro Leagues legend Luis Tiant Sr. only had one goal while growing up as a child in Cuba; to follow in his father’s footsteps. Because of the political climate of Cuba and professional sports being prohibited by Castro in 1959, the senior Tiant warned his son in a letter he wrote to him during his time as a burgeoning pitcher in Mexico City.

“Don’t come home. Castro is not going to allow any more professional sports here — no baseball or boxing. If you do come home, I don’t think you’ll be able to get out again. They are not letting many people leave the island, especially young men of military age.”

In 1964, Tiant got his major league break when Cleveland requested a starter for a July 19 game at Yankee Stadium against a team that was in the middle of a dynasty. Tiant pitched a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts while outhurling the legendary Whitey Ford.

“I was not nervous, but had a little tension,” Tiant said in a 2009 documentary about his life, “Lost Son of Havana. You’re pitching against best team in baseball, you’re a rookie. That day was my day. They let me do what my father couldn’t do.”

“Luis had a style of pitching that was as memorable as it was effective, but to me, the rarer gift was his ability to lift you up with just a smile,” said Red Sox president & CEO Sam Kennedy in a statement. “When you were with him, you were reminded of what really matters. Whether you were a teammate, a fan, or just someone fortunate enough to share a conversation, Luis had a way of making you feel special, like you were a close friend.”

“His legacy on the mound is undeniable, but all of us today are mourning the man, the friend, the mentor who connected generations of fans and players. I am gutted by the news of his passing and will miss him more than words can express. Spring Training won’t be the same without Luis’s infectious energy spreading throughout camp.”