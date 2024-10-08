It has been reported that 2004 Number 1 overall Draft Pick in the MLB Matt Bush was arrested in Arlington, Texas this past weekend on charges of driving while intoxicated as well as evading and causing an accident that resulted in bodily injury.

Arlington Police reported that officers initially attempted to pull over Bush after he was spotted “driving erratically” in his Lincoln Aviator on Friday evening. Police claim Bush managed to evade them by speeding away. Shortly after, Bush ran a red light at a nearby intersection, causing a multi-car accident. Even then, the 38-year-old former baseball star tried to run away from the scene on foot, but a group of Good Samaritans pinned him down until police could detain him.

After refusing to conduct a sobriety test, Bush was arrested and charged with one count of DWI, one count of accident involving injury and one count of evading.

Bush was drafted No. 1 overall by the San Diego Padres in 2004, but was plagued by numerous off-the-field issues before his professional career even began. In March 2012, while playing in the minor leagues, Bush was arrested after running over a motorcyclist’s head with his SUV and was sentenced to 51 months in prison.

When Bush finally made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2016, he appeared in a total of 217 games with the Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers, who traded for Bush in August 2022. Bush made 12 appearances for the Brewers during the 2023 season, posting a less than mediocre 9.58 ERA, ultimately being released by the team in July 2023.