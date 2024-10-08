On Monday, the NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed on social media that he is joining ESPN, marking a significant shift in the network’s NBA coverage. Charania’s move comes just weeks after Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN’s longtime insider, left his role to become the general manager for the men’s basketball program at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure.

Charania spent the last six years at The Athletic and Stadium and two years on FanDuel TV. While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, his transition to ESPN is expected to fill the void left by Wojnarowski’s departure.

Known for his timely and accurate reporting, Charania has become a trusted source in NBA circles and will now be a key figure in ESPN’s basketball coverage.

