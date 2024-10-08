Global sports brand PUMA announced today the signing ofNBA All StarTyrese Haliburton to its basketball roster. Haliburton brings his exceptional talent and unmatched energy to the PUMA Hoops family.

A two-time NBA All-Star for 2023 and 2024, 2024 NBA Assists Leader of theYear,All-NBA Team member in 2024,2021 NBA All-Rookie First Team and most recently a 2024 Paris Olympics Gold Medalist for theUSA Basketball Men’s Olympic Team, Haliburton has consistently showcased his elite skills on the court. Known for his exceptional passing, scoring ability, and electric style of play, Haliburton has quickly become one of the league’s most exciting young players.

“I’m super excited to announce that I’ve joined the PUMA Family,” said Haliburton. “I look forward to being a part of their commitment to the next generation of basketball. PUMA’s vision and dedication to supporting athletes align perfectly with my goals and I’m excited to represent the brand on and off the court.”

Haliburton’s signing marks asignificant milestone for PUMA Hoops as the brand solidifies its position as a leader in basketball.PUMA Hoops is dedicated to empowering the next generation of basketball stars. “Since day one, we’ve always focused on the next generation of basketball at PUMA. Tyrese is not only defining his own generation, but also is shaping the future of the game for many more to come,” said Max Staiger, Global Head of Basketball at PUMA. “We’re extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with Tyrese to continue working on our disruptive next-gen approach to basketball.”

Haliburton will be seen on NBA courts sporting PUMA’s latest performance technology shoe, the All-Pro NITRO. Designed to deliver unmatched comfort, support, and responsiveness, the All-Pro NITRO is the perfect shoe for athletes who demand the best.