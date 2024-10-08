PUMA Signs NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton to Basketball Roster

Global sports brand PUMA has announced the signing of NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton to its basketball roster. Haliburton, a two-time NBA All-Star in 2023 and 2024 and the NBA Assists Leader of the Year for 2024, joins the PUMA Hoops family as one of the league’s most exciting rising stars.

“I’m super excited to announce that I’ve joined the PUMA family,” said Haliburton. “I look forward to being a part of their commitment to the next generation of basketball. PUMA’s vision and dedication to supporting athletes align perfectly with my goals, and I’m excited to represent the brand on and off the court.”

Known for his exceptional passing, scoring ability, and electrifying style of play, Haliburton has made a name for himself on the court. In addition to his 2024 All-NBA Team honors and being named to the 2021 NBA All-Rookie First Team, Haliburton recently added a 2024 Olympic Gold Medal to his list of achievements with Team USA in Paris.

“Since day one, we’ve always focused on the next generation of basketball at PUMA. Tyrese is not only definiting his own generation, but also is shaping the future of the game for many more to come,” said Max Staiger, Global Head of Basketball at PUMA. “We’re extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with Tyrese to continue working on our disruptive next-gen approach to basketball.”

Haliburton will hit NBA courts sporting PUMA’s latest performance technology shoe, the All-Pro NITRO. The shoe is designed to deliver unmatched comfort, support, and responsiveness, making it the perfect choice for elite athletes like Haliburton, who demand top-tier performance.

With Haliburton now on its roster, PUMA continues to position itself as a leader in basketball, elevating the brand’s commitment to empowering young athletes.