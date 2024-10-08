Several reports have confirmed that super producer Swizz Beatz is being accused of receiving embezzled money from a “notorious international fugitive” in a lawsuit filed last week.

The suit claims that the Ruff Ryders in-house producer received the funds from Jho Low and Eric Tan between September 2012 and September 2014. Low and Tan were both involved in the same 1Malaysia Development Berhad corruption scandal that got Pras convicted of crimes in federal court earlier this year.

“As the 1MDB Fraud was underway, Jho Low became a well-known figure in the Hollywood scene and developed a reputation as a businessman with deep pockets and a penchant for hosting lavish, star-studded parties and group vacations,” the lawsuit states. “Throughout the early 2010s, Low befriended many U.S. celebrities including Dean and his wife Alicia Keys.”

The plaintiffs are unsure if Swizz knew that the funds were embezzled, however, they are still valiant in recovering the stolen money.