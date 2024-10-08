Here’s something to know. The Game is facing the potential loss of his Calabasas home after missing a critical court hearing related to a long-standing debt owed to Priscilla Rainey, who accused him of sexual battery.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, the rapper failed to attend the October 7th hearing, where he was expected to present reasons why his property should not be sold to settle the judgment. The court remarked, “The judgment debtor failed to appear or alert the court of the non-appearance,” and a decision regarding possible sanctions is expected to be issued this week.

Rainey, a former contestant on The Game’s VH1 dating show She’s Got Game, filed a lawsuit in 2015, accusing the rapper of sexual battery in an off-camera incident. In 2016, she was awarded approximately $7 million in damages. However, collecting the judgment has proven difficult, and Rainey has continued to take legal steps to recover the amount owed.

Here’s what his response was to the allegations … The Game previously posted on Instagram, claiming, “Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s###!” He also stated that other contestants on the show could testify that he never touched Rainey and implied that her lawsuit was an attempt to retaliate after being eliminated from the competition.

As expected Rainey is using the power of the court to seek assistance in forcing The Game to sell his home to cover the judgment. She has even hired a private investigator to track him down, showing her commitment to securing the nearly $7 million judgment. Despite this, The Game has largely ignored the ongoing legal proceedings, leaving Rainey to continue her pursuit through the courts.