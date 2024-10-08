Whelp, the legal fight against TikTok rages. This time a bipartisan group of over a dozen state attorneys general, including those from New York, California, and the District of Columbia, have filed lawsuits against social media giant TikTok, citing harmful effects on teens and young users. The District of Columbia’s Attorney General Brian Schwalb, leading one of the lawsuits, accuses TikTok of misleading users by claiming its app is safe for children, despite its “addictive” features, and of operating an unlicensed virtual money transmission system. Schwalb stated, “TikTok is intentionally trying to addict young people to its platform” and referred to the app as “digital nicotine,” claiming it poses significant mental health risks, including depression, anxiety, sleep loss, and body dysmorphia.

Get this, Schwalb’s lawsuit also highlights TikTok’s virtual currency system, “TikTok Coins,” which allows users to buy virtual gifts during live streams, with streamers cashing out for real money. The lawsuit alleges that TikTok has profited substantially from this system, charging commissions as high as 50%. Schwalb contends that the platform’s lax age verification processes have allowed minors to access age-restricted features, leading to instances of exploitation.

Naturally, TikTok strongly denies these accusations, asserting in a statement, “We provide robust safeguards, proactively remove suspected underage users, and have voluntarily launched safety features such as default screen time limits, family pairing, and privacy by default for minors under 16.” The company expressed disappointment that state attorneys general chose litigation over collaboration to address industrywide concerns.

This serious legal action against TikTok comes amid growing scrutiny of social media platforms for their impact on children. Similar lawsuits have been filed against other platforms, such as Snapchat and Facebook, which have faced accusations of enabling exploitation and fostering harmful content. In a broader context, TikTok is also fighting a new law that would ban the app unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells it to a non-Chinese buyer by January 19, 2024, a move TikTok argues violates the First Amendment rights of its users.