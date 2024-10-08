Tyga Shines at LIV After Electrifying Performance at Gag City Miami Tour

World Red Eye

On Sunday, October 6th, Tyga delivered a thrilling set at Miami’s Kaseya Center, performing hits like “Rack City,” “Taste,” “Juicy,” and “Ayy Macarena.” Tyga hyped up the crowd with his energetic performance as the opener for Nicki Minaj during the Gag City Miami tour stop. After the show, he kept the party going at LIV nightclub, turning up alongside stars such as Quavo, BIA, and Swae Lee. The night was a celebration of music, with Tyga proving once again that he knows how to bring the heat both on stage and in the after-party scene.