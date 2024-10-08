The biggest rap rivalry in recent memory is set to receive the full documentary treatment in a new project from Channel 4.

As reported by Deadline Hollywood, Channel 4 will release Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake, a documentary produced by Acme Films and GroupM Motion Entertainment, which will explore the rise of both megastar rappers as well as their recent beef. The film will use “archival footage and interviews with those who’ve known and worked with the rappers” to document their individual journeys to stardom and the reasons why both Kendrick and Drake have become defining figures in modern Hip-Hop.

In what’s likely to chronicle their meteoric success, the documentary will take a deep dive into their highly publicized feud that crossed personal and cultural lines.

Advertisement

ICYMI, the brutal clash on wax included notable diss tracks such as Kendrick’s former Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Not Like Us,” the fierce “Family Matters,” and Drake’s response in “The Heart Part 6,” which many interpreted as a concession.

Now get this, Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake is positioned as more than just a biography of two of Hip-Hop’s most influential voices. Shaminder Nahal, Head of Specialist Factual at Channel 4, described the documentary as “a cultural exploration of two of the most influential voices in modern music.” Nahal added, “This documentary will delve into the unique journeys of Kendrick and Drake, examining how their backgrounds, talents, and visions have made them global icons.”

Here’s what Jaimie D’Cruz, Creative Director at Acme Films, explained: “It’s only a few years since our previous Public Enemies film for Channel 4 explored the rivalry between Jay Z and Kanye West, but Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake feels like a story that takes place in a time when all the rules have changed, and beef is all around us.”

Since the feud concluded, or at least we think since there’s no round two’s from Kendrick’s standpoint, he has continued to achieve significant milestones. In addition to “Not Like Us” reaching No. 1 on the charts, he headlined a Juneteenth Pop Out concert at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and was named the performer for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. In a promotional trailer for the event, Kendrick notably declared, “There’s no round twos,” a statement many believe was aimed at closing the chapter on his beef with Drake, despite rumors of a potential continuation.

We’re excited for this one as Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake is poised to offer an in-depth look at one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic rivalries, while also examining the cultural impact of both artists.