ICYMI, Vice President Kamala Harris was on a recent 60 Minutes interview. The Democratic presidential nominee disclosed that she owns a Glock handgun and has had it for “quite some time.” Harris shared this detail with Bill Whitaker during their conversation, adding that she has fired the weapon at a gun range.

This may not be much of a surprise, as Harris was in law enforcement for years, her admission about being a gun owner follows a previous revelation during her debate against former President Donald Trump. At the time, she had stated, “I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do — for personal safety.” This marked one of the earliest moments when she publicly acknowledged her firearm ownership, which she initially mentioned while serving as a U.S. Senator in 2019. An aide clarified that Harris had purchased the handgun years prior and that it was securely locked away.

The gun toting newscame out during a campaign event with Oprah Winfrey on September 19, Harris joked about her gun, saying, “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.” While the comment was made in a lighter context, it underscores her position on personal safety.

What’s interesting is this revelation came against the backdrop of a different legal situation involving former President Trump. Following his conviction on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records, Trump’s concealed carry permit in New York was suspended in April 2023. Although the specific details regarding Trump’s license and weapons are not publicly available, the revocation followed standard state protocols for individuals facing such convictions.

The sprawling 60 Minutes interview highlighted the blend of traditional and non-traditional approaches both Harris and Trump have taken in their outreach efforts to voters. Harris’s appearance on the long-standing news program contrasts with her more unconventional recent appearances, such as her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which aired on Sunday. Before that, she had appeared on the All the Smoke podcast hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.